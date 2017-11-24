Ducks look for revenge, Oregon State just wants a Pac-12 win

"Don't think for one minute that Oregon has forgotten about that," Hall said about last year's win.

NEW BABY: Hall's Civil War week opened on a memorable note when his wife Sarah gave birth to their son, Isaiah-Bernard Hall. The baby weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces when he arrived early Monday morning. He is Hall's eighth child, and fourth with wife Sarah. And according to Hall, he was the smallest of his children at birth.

"He's got some growing to do," Hall said. "I was calling him Megatron and he was more like Bumblebee."

ROLLS ROYCE: Oregon senior running back Royce Freeman needs two more rushing touchdowns to pass Oregon State's Ken Simonton for the Pac-12 record. If he rushes 100 yards on Saturday, he'll move into sixth all-time on the NCAA career list for rushing yards. Two rushing touchdowns will put him in 10th place on the NCAA's career list. He currently has 5,499 career rushing yards and 58 rushing TDs.

DYE Honours: Oregon sophomore linebacker Troy Dye was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for his 11 tackles (six solo) in the victory over Arizona. The Wildcats, who had the nation's third-ranked rushing offence going into the game, were held to just 171 yards by the Ducks. It was the sixth time this season and 11th in his career that Dye has had double-digit tackles.

A LITTLE CIVIL WAR TRASH TALK: Hall, who watched last season's Civil War from the coaches' box, recalled when he know the Beavers would win. "I remember seeing that our sideline was jumping around and we didn't have raincoats on and then I saw the fancy Nike Duck raincoats on. And I remember thinking, 'We're going to beat them. They're not prepared for these elements.'"

Oregon cornerback Arrion Springs responded: "it just sounds like the guy is hating on the guy that gets all the girls. You can't never hate on the guy that gets all the girls, it just means the girls like him more. You can't do that. It just never works out in your favour," he told reporters.

NALL FUTURE: Oregon State junior running back Ryan Nall isn't saying what his plans are after this season. The Oregon native has rushed for 769 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Nall, who is on track to graduate after the winter term, needs 59 yards rushing to pass Pete Pifer (2,233) for seventh on the Beavers' career list.

By Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press