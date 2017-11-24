Finch makes most of his opportunity

OTTAWA — Calgary Stampeders running back Roy Finch was out of pro football just two years ago. He has made the most of his second opportunity in the CFL.

The 26-year-old won the league's outstanding special teams player award this week and will look to cap a successful season in Sunday's Grey Cup against Toronto at TD Place.

Finch entered the CFL in 2014 with the expansion Ottawa Redblacks. Despite a solid performance over five games, he was released prior to the 2015 season.

It turned out to be for the best as Finch returned home to Oklahoma to help his family deal with his ailing grandfather.

"I wasn't even thinking about football," Finch said. "I was with my family and there was some things I needed to be home for. It was one of the best experiences for me personally and I don't regret anything."

Finch, who was still training and working out at the time, received a tryout from the Stampeders last year. He took full advantage by excelling as a kick returner.

Finch had 71 punt returns for 993 yards and a touchdown to go with 43 kickoff returns for 1,060 yards.

In 2017, he led the league with 1,200 yards on punt returns and scored three touchdowns. His 16.4-yard average was third-best in CFL history and he added 696 kickoff return yards.

Finch was joined by his grandmother at this week's CFL awards.

"She was there all through the years of me growing up and seeing my ups and my downs," said Finch. "She's always just wanted me to be smart, stay out of trouble and take care of myself and handle myself as a man, and that's what she's seeing and it's just great that she's here with me."