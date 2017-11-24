Pitt beats No. 2 Miami 24-14, ending 15-game win streak

PITTSBURGH — Miami's perfect season is over. The Hurricanes can only hope their shot at a spot in the College Football Playoff isn't gone, too.

Freshman Kenny Pickett ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and Pittsburgh stunned No. 2 Miami 24-14 on Friday, ending the Hurricanes' nation-best winning streak at 15 games.

Pickett bulled over from 6 yards in the first half, flipped a 5-yard shovel pass to Qadree Ollison in the third quarter to put the Panthers up 10 and gave Pitt (5-7, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) all the cushion it would need with a 22-yard fourth-down sprint to the end zone with 2:54 remaining.

Pickett completed 18 of 29 passes for 193 yards and the one score while adding 60 yards rushing in his first career start as Pitt finished a disappointing season.

Malik Rosier completed 15 of 34 for 187 yards and two scores but was ineffective for most of the day, even briefly getting replaced by backup Evan Schirreffs in the fourth quarter. The Hurricanes (10-1, 7-1) were held to a season-low 229 yards. The Coastal Division champion will face No. 4 Clemson in the conference championship game next Saturday.

NO. 10 TCU 45, BAYLOR 22

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kenny Hill threw touchdown passes to three receivers and ran 3 yards for another score to help TCU wrap up a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

The Horned Frogs (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, CFP No. 12) will play No. 3 Oklahoma for the Big 12 title on Dec. 2. That will come three weeks after TCU's 38-20 loss to the Sooners.

Baylor (1-11, 1-8) jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first 2 minutes, including a safety when Hill was sacked and fumbled in the end zone. But TCU was ahead for good after Hill's 7-yard TD pass to Jarrison Stewart made it 14-9 with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.

Defensive end Mat Boesen set a TCU record with 5 1/2 of the Horned Frogs' eight sacks.