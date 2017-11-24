Packers hoping rookie CB Kevin King ready to go vs. Steelers

Matthews and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle) didn't practice all week. Matthews said he'll be a game-time decision; Clark is doubtful.

The Packers have decent depth at outside linebacker with starter Nick Perry, veteran Ahmad Brooks, second-year player Kyler Fackrell and rookie Vince Biegel. The situation on the defensive line could be a bigger issue against Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who leads the NFL in rushing. Clark and Mike Daniels had been driving forces behind the Packers' vastly improved run defence the past three games. Veteran Quinton Dial, second-year player Dean Lowry and rookie Montravius Adams will have to pick up the slack.

"We've got good players," defensive line coach Mike Trgovac said. "I think Montravius has really in the last month made really good improvement. He's been working his butt off. Quinton is a good football player. Mike is, Dean is. We'll battle in there. We can't worry about it."

Bell and Brown will be double-trouble for a Packers defence that is No. 18 in points allowed. They are on pace to form the third tandem in the Super Bowl era to lead the league in rushing and receiving.

"It's a lot of offence," Capers said.

The Packers have injury concerns on offence, too. For the second consecutive week, it appears they'll be without their top two running backs. Rookie Aaron Jones (knee) is out and Ty Montgomery (ribs) is doubtful.

"Obviously, if he doesn't practice tomorrow, he won't be available," coach Mike McCarthy said Montgomery.

In their place, rookies Jamaal Williams and Devante Mays will have to carry the load. Mays, playing his first snaps on offence vs. Baltimore, fumbled on each of his first two carries.

"I've just got to show them that they can count on me," Mays said. "I know that they were counting on me, and I didn't step up like I wanted to. This game, I'm going to do a better job of that."

Centre Corey Linsley (back) is questionable, as well, but said he "for sure" would play.

