Alvarado and Haywood lead Georgia Tech past N. Texas 63-49

ATLANTA — Point guard Jose Alvarado scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half Friday to lead Georgia Tech to a 63-49 win over North Texas and that wasn't a big surprise, but when fellow freshman Curtis Haywood II dropped 12 of his 15 in the second half, the Yellow Jackets found something.

Haywood made 5-of-7 3-pointers with four of the makes coming after Tech (3-1) took a 22-19 halftime lead. In the Yellow Jackets' first three games, the Oklahoma City native made 2-of-7 long balls.

"In practice, I've been getting a lot of shots in with my coaches, and... in the game it just came to me," Haywood said. "My teammates found me and they've been waiting for me to shoot like this."

Roosevelt Smart paced North Texas (3-3) with 14 points, all in the second half, and he was the Mean Green's only double-digit scorer. After averaging 85.6 points on 46.9 per cent shooting in five games, the visitors shot just 39.1 per cent.