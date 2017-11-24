Billings helps No. 5 UCLA beat Kansas State 64-55

"We left a lot of chances out there on the floor, free-throw line, layups," Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie said. "Some opportunities were not converted. UCLA is very athletic and got a lot of extra chances on the boards. We got Canada and (Lajahna Drummer) into foul trouble. We had our opportunities."

UCLA, which was 21 of 56 from the field for 38 per cent, scored the game's first eight points and eventually built a 17-10 edge at the end of the first quarter, and a 28-12 lead, its largest of the first half. The Wildcats responded with a 14-3 run to end the half as Goth scored 10 in the session, hitting all five shot attempts. The rest of the Wildcats were 5-of-21 from the field.

TURNING POINT: The Bruins started the third quarter on a 10-2 run while Kansas State started 1 of 11 from the field during that period. UCLA's lead never got below six points the rest of the game, although the Wildcats cut the lead to 64-54 with 1:15 left.

"I thought we defended well until late in the fourth quarter," Close said. "I really didn't like the way we played with our turnovers. In the end, our defensive rebounded carried us and saved the day."

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins bounced back after losing to top-ranked UConn at home on Tuesday in front 9,263, their third largest crowd ever at Pauley Pavilion. No. 2 Texas is also at the Shootout, but the teams agreed not to meet.

KANSAS STATE: This was the third time in their history the Wildcats started 4-0. The last time was in 1979-80. This season, Kansas State had 30 block shots, but only registered one on Friday.

SERIES HISTORY: This was the first meeting between the teams since Dec. 1980. The Bruins have won all four games in the series.

UP NEXT

The Bruins play Creighton on Saturday at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

Kansas State plays Penn State on Saturday at the Shootout.

By Adam Soboleski, The Associated Press