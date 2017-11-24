Coyle, Stewart score in shootout; Wild beats Avalanche 3-2

"Quite frankly, he was staring me down. I was afraid that if I didn't put him out, he'd get mad at me," Boudreau said.

"I don't think my numbers are by any means great in the shootout, but I definitely have some success. One on one with the goalie, I'm confident in my ability to put it in," said Stewart, now 10-for-25 in his career.

J.T. Compher and Blake Comeau scored for Colorado, and Bernier stopped 25 shots.

"It's a big road point for our team. I don't like giving up two to them, but I like the way we played again tonight," said coach Jared Bednar. Colorado is 3-1-1 in its last five games.

The Avalanche controlled much of the third period, including a 10-3 edge in shots, but was 0 for 2 on the power play in the frame and Stalock stopped Compher on a breakaway and a rebound.

Niederreiter tied it at 2 early in the second with a power-play goal in his team-record fifth straight game to extend his goal streak to a franchise-record tying six games. Brian Rolston also scored in six straight from Jan. 21-Feb. 5, 2008.

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Staal was the last NHL player to score a power-play goal in five straight games, Jan. 21-28, 2010, when he was with Carolina.

With a bit of haze still in the air from pregame activity, Zucker's wrist shot beat Bernier 1:13 in for his ninth goal in nine games.

Colorado, which entered the game with the league's worst penalty kill on the road at 68.6 per cent, tied it short-handed nine minutes later when Compher connected on a breakaway. Two of Compher's three goals this season are with the Avalanche a man down.

Comeau scored late in the opening frame for a 2-1 Colorado lead.

"Obviously, we don't want to give them an extra point but we competed really hard, we managed to come back in the game. So I thought overall it was a really solid performance," Bernier said.

NOTES: This is the first of four meetings between Central Division rivals, the first season the teams haven't met at least five times. ... Minnesota is 12-3-1 in its last 16 games against Colorado. ... Colorado G Semyon Varlamov (illness) practiced Thursday, but didn't travel with the team. Andrew Hammond backed up Bernier.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Colorado opens a five-game homestand Saturday night against Calgary.

Wild: Minnesota starts a two-game trip in St. Louis on Saturday night.

