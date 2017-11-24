Tim Tebow working out, preparing for Year 2 in pro baseball

"I don't even feel like remotely close to the same player (in April) from fundamentals, pitch recognition, the outfield, running bases," Tebow said. "That was the first after dropping (baseball) for 12 years. I was learning on the fly."

Tebow remembered how he would work on his skills with minor league coaches or Mets roving instructors that he had not practiced in earnest in a dozen years.

"It's not just being able to do it, it's being able to do it as fast as possible," Tebow said. "And that's how you make the jump to the next level."

Tebow's charisma and popularity made him a must-see attraction in minor league baseball. Fans filled parks, home and away, to catch a glimpse of Tebow in the outfield or at bat as a designated hitter.

There were even fans at the taping of Tebow's "SEC Nation" show Friday wearing his No. 15 Columbia Fireflies jersey.

Tebow appreciated the applause. Now, he wants to earn it with better play.

He didn't provide any detail his training regimen, only saying he would hit as often as possible. There will be no organized instructional league this off-season before spring training starts.

"You look at what you need to work on and it's working on those things," Tebow said. "Because it's really hard to balance competing at a high level with learning and building on fundamentals."

Tebow said he's got a strong relationship with New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson and all the coaches he's worked with so far. His next stop is spring training with the focus on improvement.

"Don't focus on the end result. Don't focus on where you are right now," he said. "Focus on this is what I've got to do to get better."

