Indiana wins third straight with 87-67 win over EMU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The second half against Eastern Michigan could prove to be the blueprint for the rest of Indiana's season — but for now, the Hoosiers are just happy to get another win against a quality opponent.

Robert Johnson scored 18 points, Josh Newkirk added 17 points and Indiana won its third straight with a 87-67 win over Eastern Michigan on Friday.

After a first half where the Eagles gave the Hoosiers everything they had and then some, the squad Indiana hopes to be over the next four months began to take shape.

Indiana relied on its depth for a dominating second-half performance.

"I thought for the first time all season, we just dove into the bench regardless of what we were thinking prior to going in and it was a good step in the right direction for our team," Indiana coach Archie Miller said. "That's what we did in the second half tonight was to get guys in there you trusted were just going to play as hard as they could and do what you ask them to do."

Indiana used a 19-3 run, highlighted by Justin Smith's fast-break dunk, over a six-minute stretch in the second half to put Eastern Michigan away.

Freddie McSwain Jr. added 10 points and nine rebounds for Indiana (4-2), while De'Ron Davis scored 11 points.

"Everybody is getting comfortable with the offensive style, the defensive schemes," Newkirk said. "We've just been practicing a lot. I think everybody is feeling more comfortable understanding that we're all helping each other. I think it's coming along."

Elijah Minnie had 20 points and seven rebounds for Eastern Michigan (4-1).

Despite a four-minute scoreless drought, EMU had a brief four-point lead in the first half and was within five points, 42-37, of Indiana at the half.