No. 23 West Virginia dominates 1st half, routs UCF 83-45

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — James Bolden scored 17 points, Jevon Carter had 16 and No. 23 West Virginia quickly responded after surviving an upset scare one day earlier by routing Central Florida 83-45 on Friday night in a semifinal at the Advocare Invitational.

The Mountaineers (5-1) used stellar defence to take a 43-20 lead at halftime. West Virginia held UCF to 19 per cent shooting (4 for 21) and scored 17 points off the Knights' 17 turnovers.

Bolden had 12 points and Carter 11 during the opening 20 minutes.

Seven-foot-6 centre Tacko Fall had 11 points and eight rebounds for Central Florida (4-1).