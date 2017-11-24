Ovechkin scores, Capitals end Lightning's road win streak

ISLANDERS 5, FLYERS 4, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Defenceman Nick Leddy snapped a shot past Philadelphia goalie Brian Elliott 2:44 into overtime to give New York the victory.

Rookie Mathew Barzal, Cal Clutterbuck, Jordan Eberle and Andrew Ladd scored in regulation and Thomas Greiss made 26 saves to help the Islanders win for the fifth time in six games. They moved six points ahead of the Flyers in the Metropolitan Division standings.

Ladd tied it with 7:49 left, scoring off a pass from Eberle from about 5 feet in front of the crease.

Claude Giroux, Wayne Simmonds, Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Couturier scored in the second period for the Flyers. They blew a 4-2 lead in the third to lose for the seventh straight time. The Islanders also beat the Flyers in overtime Wednesday night, a 4-3 decision in Brooklyn.

Elliott made 32 saves for Philadelphia.

JETS 4, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals in the game's first 5 minutes, and streaking Winnipeg went on to beat Anaheim.

The Jets have won six of their last seven.

Bryan Little also had a goal and two assists for Winnipeg. Ehler added an assist to his two goals. Kyle Connor scored an empty-net goal from the red line, his sixth goal of the season.

Conner Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for the Jets.

Anaheim's lone goal came from Francois Beauchemin. John Gibson stopped 34 of 36 shots for the Ducks.

Winnipeg scored on two of its three power plays, while Anaheim was unable to score during its two man-advantage situations.

The Jets went up 3-1 on a power play midway through the second period, with Little slipping one past Gibson. Little assisted on Winnepeg's first two goals.

WILD 3, AVALANCHE 2, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Charlie Coyle and Chris Stewart scored in the shootout to give Minnesota the victory over Colorado.

Jason Zucker and Nino Niederreiter scored in regulation to help Minnesota improve to 6-1-1 in its past eight. Alex Stalock made 28 saves.

J.T. Compher and Blake Comeau scored for Colorado, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 25 shots.

Coyle scored beat Bernier high in the second round of the shootout, and Stewart went low in the third round. Stalock stopped Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

Minnesota had all six shots in overtime, including two outstanding chances, but Bernier stopped Eric Staal alone in front and sprawled to stop Zucker with his right pad.

Colorado controlled much of the third period, including a 10-3 edge in shots, but was 0 for 2 on the power play and Stalock stopped Compher on a breakaway and a rebound.

