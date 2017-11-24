Winless to unbeaten: No. 12 UCF beats USF to cap turnaround

McKenzie Milton, who was 29 of 44 for 373 yards and four touchdowns, said his heart skipped a couple beats watching the return.

"I thought we were going to have the chance to go down for a two-minute drill and he took the game out of our hands. I don't want to say I'm happy but I'm really happy he did that," Milton said.

South Florida drove to midfield late, but Mitchell Wilcox fumbled after a 10-yard catch at the Knights' 45 and it was recovered by Chequan Burkett.

Coach Charlie Strong said that up until Hughes' return, the Bulls had done a good job on kickoff coverage that he decided to go with his normal unit.

"I could have run my victory kickoff which was all my guys and a lot of my starters on defence," he said.

UCF led 21-7 late in the first quarter but South Florida took a 34-28 lead with 3:41 remaining in the game on Flowers' 24-yard touchdown run, which marked the first time this season that the Knights had trailed in the second half.

UCF scored on its first three drives but then had only one touchdown on the next 10 as USF went to six-defensive back defence.

"We did some good things against it but weren't expecting it. That's not a defence you typically practice much against," Frost said.

THE TAKEAWAY

USF: Flowers gets forgotten among college football's star quarterbacks, but his career puts him among the most productive ever. He became the sixth player in FBS history with 60-plus passing touchdowns and 40 or more rushing scores.

UCF: The Knights are in the driver's seat for possibly making a major New Year's bowl for the second time in five seasons.

RECORD DAYS NOT ENOUGH

Flowers set USF single-game records for total offence and passing yards (503). He had 348 passing yards alone in the first half.

"That was a tough one, a tough loss. ... You look at the performance by Quinton and it was a great performance. Offensively, we were able to match them score by score," Strong said.

Flowers, who was 24 of 45, had six completions of 30 yards or more. He also had three runs of 15 yards or more.

"I was telling myself whatever you have to do, just do it. I was locked in and mentally focused," he said.

Tryre McCants had already set a USF single-game receiving record with 6 minutes remaining in the first half and finished with 227 yards on nine receptions.

Rumour MILL

Frost is likely to draw interest from Florida and Nebraska, but he said after the game that he would not be meeting with Gators officials on Saturday.

"I'm my representative, and I'm going to be with my wife and baby," he said. "Probably in the next 24 hours I will get rid of Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram."

UP NEXT

USF: The Bulls prepare for a third straight bowl appearance and ninth overall.

UCF: The Knights will try to make it 2-0 against Memphis this season. They beat the Tigers 40-13 in September. And then they'll see if Frost remains their coach.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy

By Joe Reedy, The Associated Press