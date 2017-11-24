Caldwell, Frye and Wiggins lead Bowling Green to 83-74 win

Sports 07:55 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Dylan Frye and Rodrick Caldwell each hit five 3-pointers and Demajeo Wiggins scored 20 points with 12 rebounds as Bowling Green defeated South Carolina Upstate 83-74 Friday in the Creek Classic.

The trio of Falcons combined for 58 points on 19-for-33 shooting — the team was 29 of 62. Frye scored 20 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range, Caldwell made five of eight from distance to finish with 18 points — 15 in the final 6:45 — and seven assists. Wiggins picked up his first double-double of the season, seventh career.

A Caldwell 3 put the Falcons (4-1) ahead 66-63 with five minutes remaining. Caldwell hit two more 3s back-to-back, pushing the lead to 76-68 with 1:28 to go. Frye made five of six free throws and Justin Turner two as Bowling Green closed it out.

Ramel Thompkins led the Spartans (2-4) with 18 points and eight rebounds, Malik Moore scored 16 points, Deion Holmes 13 and Mike Cunningham 12.

By The Associated Press

Caldwell, Frye and Wiggins lead Bowling Green to 83-74 win

Sports 07:55 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Dylan Frye and Rodrick Caldwell each hit five 3-pointers and Demajeo Wiggins scored 20 points with 12 rebounds as Bowling Green defeated South Carolina Upstate 83-74 Friday in the Creek Classic.

The trio of Falcons combined for 58 points on 19-for-33 shooting — the team was 29 of 62. Frye scored 20 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range, Caldwell made five of eight from distance to finish with 18 points — 15 in the final 6:45 — and seven assists. Wiggins picked up his first double-double of the season, seventh career.

A Caldwell 3 put the Falcons (4-1) ahead 66-63 with five minutes remaining. Caldwell hit two more 3s back-to-back, pushing the lead to 76-68 with 1:28 to go. Frye made five of six free throws and Justin Turner two as Bowling Green closed it out.

Ramel Thompkins led the Spartans (2-4) with 18 points and eight rebounds, Malik Moore scored 16 points, Deion Holmes 13 and Mike Cunningham 12.

By The Associated Press

Caldwell, Frye and Wiggins lead Bowling Green to 83-74 win

Sports 07:55 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Dylan Frye and Rodrick Caldwell each hit five 3-pointers and Demajeo Wiggins scored 20 points with 12 rebounds as Bowling Green defeated South Carolina Upstate 83-74 Friday in the Creek Classic.

The trio of Falcons combined for 58 points on 19-for-33 shooting — the team was 29 of 62. Frye scored 20 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range, Caldwell made five of eight from distance to finish with 18 points — 15 in the final 6:45 — and seven assists. Wiggins picked up his first double-double of the season, seventh career.

A Caldwell 3 put the Falcons (4-1) ahead 66-63 with five minutes remaining. Caldwell hit two more 3s back-to-back, pushing the lead to 76-68 with 1:28 to go. Frye made five of six free throws and Justin Turner two as Bowling Green closed it out.

Ramel Thompkins led the Spartans (2-4) with 18 points and eight rebounds, Malik Moore scored 16 points, Deion Holmes 13 and Mike Cunningham 12.

By The Associated Press