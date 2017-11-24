No. 1 Duke rallies to beat Texas 85-78 in overtime

PORTLAND, Ore. — Freshman Marvin Bagley III had a career-high 34 points and added 15 rebounds, and No. 1 Duke rallied to defeat Texas 85-78 in overtime on Friday in the semifinals of the PK80 Invitational.

Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points for the Blue Devils (7-0), who trailed by 16 points in the second half and were forced to play five freshmen once senior Grayson Allen fouled out.

Duke advanced to play the winner of Friday night's late game between No. 7 Florida and No. 17 Gonzaga for the title on Sunday.

Dylan Osetkowski had 19 points and seven rebounds for Texas (4-1), which fell short of its first-ever victory over a top-ranked team.