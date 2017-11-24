Humphries, Spring sweep World Cup bobsled golds for Canada

WHISTLER, B.C. — Kaillie Humphries added to her World Cup women's points standings lead Friday night, getting her second win of the season and giving Canada a two-race sweep of bobsled golds on the day.

Humphries and Melissa Lotholz prevailed over Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans of the U.S. by nearly a half-second. The U.S. team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Kehri Jones took the bronze.

It was the 14th time that Humphries, Greubel Poser and Meyers Taylor — the three Olympic favourites this season — had the top three spots in an international race. No other driver in the race was within a second of the winning time.

Humphries' win came not long after Chris Spring and Neville Wright took gold in the two-man race. Spring and Wright barely held off countrymen Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz, winning by just two-hundredths of a second.