Late starters: Chargers eyeing playoff push after 0-4 start

Although Philip Rivers (434 yards passing) and Keenan Allen (172 yards receiving) got most of the attention while they carved up the Dallas secondary, Los Angeles' defence remained increasingly outstanding under first-year co-ordinator Gus Bradley. The defence has yielded no more than 26 points in any game this season and just 109 total points during the past seven (15.6 per game).

Lynn is a first-time head coach, but he feels his message got through to the Chargers while they were 0-4.

"You just keep emphasizing clarity and communicating with the guys," Lynn said. "You know exactly what the expectations, standards are, and just knowing that you're going to have some down times, and I want you to be the same person in the down times as the up times. I was looking for consistency, and that's what we were pushing, and I thought the guys responded. They stayed the course. They stayed committed."

The Chargers' next two games are at home, starting with a visit from Cleveland. The winless Browns would be a potential trap game for most teams in this position — but probably not for the Chargers, who provided Cleveland with its lone victory last season on Christmas Eve.

The Chargers might have to move forward with their third kicker of the season after Nick Novak was sidelined in Dallas by a back injury, forcing punter Drew Kaser to attempt the last three extra points. Lynn isn't sure whether Novak will be healthy enough to play next weekend.

Rookie receiver Mike Williams also could miss even more time after injuring his knee and leaving Dallas with a bulky brace. Lynn got some good news when team doctors ruled out an ACL injury, but the Chargers didn't have a definitive diagnosis on Friday afternoon for Williams, who missed all of training camp and the Chargers' first five games with a back injury.

"No doubt he was hitting his stride, and we were just talking about him last week, how he's been doing better and better," Lynn said of Williams. "Guys like that are hard to cover. It could set him back some, but that's the nature of this beast."

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press