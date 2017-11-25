Smith defies England, drags Australia back into contest

BRISBANE, Australia — Steve Smith scored his slowest but one of his most-needed test centuries, defying the England attack for 282 balls for an unbeaten 113 that dragged his Australian lineup back into the contest midway through the Ashes series opener.

Smith went to the crease with Australia at 30-2 on day two replying to England's 302 and knuckled down after it slid to 76-4, anchoring crucial partnerships of 99 with Shaun Marsh (51) for the fifth wicket and 66 for the eighth wicket with Pat Cummins (42) to guide his team to 287-8 at tea on day three. Australia was 15 runs behind with two wickets in hand.

Smith batted with guarded determination to score 17 runs in the morning session Saturday, offering just one half-chance when a short ball from Stuart Broad clipped the shoulder of his bat and his body before landing in front of the slips. He added 32 between lunch and tea.

His 21st test century, and 13th as Australia captain, came off 261 balls and contained nine boundaries.

Cummins edged Chris Woakes to Alastair Cook at slip, the only wicket in the middle session, after helping ensure England didn't seize full control of the match after three wickets fell in the morning session.

Australia was in serious trouble at 209-7 after Broad took two wickets and Jimmy Anderson struck on the fourth delivery with the new ball.

England captain Joe Root set some unusual fields and had Woakes and Jake Ball bowling short at Smith to try to prise his Australian counterpart out in the morning session, but none of it worked.

Australia resumed Saturday at 165-4 and only added 10 to the overnight total before Marsh paddled a regulation slower ball from Broad to Anderson at mid-off.

Smith then combined with Tim Paine and took the total from 175-5 to 202 before Anderson struck in the first over with the new ball. Paine, playing his first test in seven years, got a thick edge and was well caught behind for 13.

Mitch Starc (6) drove Broad down the ground for a big six to get off the mark but was out two balls later, getting a leading edge to give a return catch to the bowler, leaving Smith to bat with the tail.