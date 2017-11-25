BRISBANE, Australia — Steve Smith grafted for 8 1/2 hours for an innings-reviving 141 to drag his Australian lineup out of trouble and into a 26-run first-innings lead on day three of the Ashes series opener.

Smith went to the crease with Australia at 30-2 on day two replying to England's 302 and knuckled down after his side slid to 76-4, anchoring crucial partnerships of 99 with Shaun Marsh (51) for the fifth wicket and 66 with Pat Cummins (42) for the eighth.

Australia was still 27 runs behind at 275-8 when Cummins was out for his highest test score, leaving Smith to bat with Nos. 10 and 11 to get the hosts in front on a ground where they haven't lost a test since 1988.

He added 23 with Josh Hazlewood (6) to move within four, and then 30 with Nathan Lyon (9), who was caught at slip off Joe Root's bowling to end the innings at 328.

Smith remained unbeaten after facing 326 balls and hitting 14 boundaries, included a driven four from Stuart Broad to raise his 21st test century, and another down leg side off Jake Ball which put the Australians in front.

Batting with guarded determination all day, Smith scored 17 in the morning session — offering just one half-chance when a short ball from Stuart Broad clipped the shoulder of his bat and his body before landing in front of the slips. He added 32 between lunch and tea.

His 13th hundred as Australia captain came off 261 balls — his slowest strike-rate ever to reach triple figures — and enhanced his reputation for producing a captain's knock when it's most needed.

His partnership with Cummins set the foundation for the rearguard rally, with the last three wickets contributing 119 runs after Australia — resuming Saturday at 165-4 — lost three wickets in the morning session.

Australia was in serious trouble at 209-7 after Broad (3-49) took two wickets and Jimmy Anderson (2-50) struck on the fourth delivery with the new ball.

After resuming at 165-4, Australia had only added 10 before Marsh paddled a regulation slower ball from Broad to Anderson at mid-off.