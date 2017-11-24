Western Kentucky tops SMU 63-61 for 5th in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Jake Ohmer hit a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to help Western Kentucky beat SMU 63-61 in Friday's fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The freshman's 3 capped a comeback from 10 down in the final 10:22 for the Hilltoppers (4-2). The Mustangs (5-2) had a final chance after a timeout, with Ben Emelogu taking an inbounds pass and racing up the court to launch a long, leaning 3-pointer.

The shot bounced off the rim at the horn.

Lamonte Bearden scored 12 of his 14 points after halftime for Western Kentucky, which shot 46 per cent and scored 15 points off turnovers. The HIlltoppers were coming off an upset of No. 18 Purdue in Thursday's consolation bracket after an opening-round loss to No. 5 Villanova.