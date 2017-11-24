Brady Heslip, Canada beats Bahamas 93-69

HALIFAX — Canada's men's national team opened their bid to get back to the World Cup with a 93-69 win over the Bahamas on Friday in the opening game of the FIBA Americas qualifier.

Brady Heslip of Oakville, Ont., led Canada with 22 points, including six three-pointers.

The Bahamas kept it close early before Heslip caught fire and helped Canada build a 21-11 lead by the end of the first quarter. The former Baylor University guard scored five of his three-pointers in the first half.

Canada played suffocating defence in the second quarter as the Canadians limited the Bahamas to just six points. They went to the dressing room leading 45-17 at the half.