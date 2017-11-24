Falcons rule out Freeman vs. Tampa Bay

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been ruled out for the second straight week with a concussion and won't play against Tampa Bay.

Atlanta (6-4) will rely again on Tevin Coleman and third-stringer Terron Ward when the Falcons (6-4) host Tampa Bay (4-6) on Sunday.

Freeman, the NFL's highest-paid running back, looked good as he worked on the side during Friday's practice. Quinn didn't want to speculate if Freeman, who's been in concussion protocol twice since preseason, will miss additional time.

"I'm not going to go to that one," Quinn said. "'I'm just not going to go ever against whatever they recommend in any way, shape, or form. What I can say is that it was awesome having him back out on the field — even in a limited fashion — seeing his speed, his quickness, and the way he can catch."