No. 6 Notre Dame pulls away after the half, tops ETSU 77-46

Raven Dean made three free throws midway through the third quarter to get ETSU within 46-35, but a 10-0 flurry by the Irish — one that didn't even take two minutes — put Notre Dame in full control.

A three-point play by Mabrey started the run for Notre Dame, she closed it with a layup, and the lead was 30 by the midpoint of the fourth.

BIG PICTURE

ETSU: The Bucs had never played Notre Dame previously, and have never before faced Washington State — Saturday's opponent. ... Both of ETSU's losses this season have been against ranked opponents; the Bucs fell 87-49 to Tennessee in the season's opening weekend.

Notre Dame: The Irish played three games in the season's first two weeks, and now are playing three in a span of 48 hours at this tournament. ... This is part of what's essentially a seven-game road swing for Notre Dame, which played its opener at home on Nov. 11 and won't play at home again until Dec. 6, when it faces Michigan State. The Irish have been at Western Kentucky and Oregon State, and visit Michigan and UConn after this tourney.

HALL CALLS

This tournament has three members of the Basketball Hall of Fame on the sidelines — McGraw, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer. Staley went in as a player, and her team beat Rutgers in an earlier quarterfinal Friday.

DEEP STRUGGLES

The teams combined to shoot 3 for 36 from 3-point range. ETSU was 2 for 21 — and actually was the better team from deep on the night. They also combined for 49 turnovers, ETSU committing 25 of those.

NOVEMBER WINS

Notre Dame has now won its last 36 games played in November. The last time the Irish lost a November game was in 2011, when then-No. 2 Notre Dame was topped by then-No. 1 Baylor 94-81 in the Preseason WNIT.

UP NEXT

ETSU: Faces Washington State in Saturday's consolation round.

Notre Dame: Faces No. 17 South Florida in Saturday's semifinals.

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press