Wright St. smothers Garndner-Webb in 67-47 win

DAYTON, Ohio — Grant Benzinger scored 18 points and Mark Hughes finished with 12 and Wright State beat Gardner-Webb 67-47 Friday night in a Wright State Tournament game played at the Nutter Center.
Jaylon Hall made a 3-pointer with 7:50 left before halftime to give Wright State a 20-18 lead and the Raiders never trailed again. Tye Wilburn's layup with 20 seconds before intermission capped a 14-6 run.
David Efianayi made a pair of free throws, Jaheam Cornwall had a layup and a jumper, and the Bulldogs closed to 38-35 with 14 minutes left. Wright State then reeled off eight-straight points and was never threatened again. Wright State had a 39-27 rebounding advantage and collected 10 steals.
The Bulldogs scored just nine points in the final 10 minutes. Liam O'Reilly led Gardner-Webb (2-4) with 16 points and Efianayi scored 12. The Bulldogs committed 28 fouls, turned it over 22 times and shot 15 for 51 (29.4 per cent) from the field.
By The Associated Press
