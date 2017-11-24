Gill, Copeland lead Nebraska past winless Marist 84-59.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anton Gill and Isaac Copeland had 17 points each, and Nebraska cruised by winless Marist 84-59 in a consolation game Friday night at the Advocare Invitational.

James Palmer Jr. added 15 points for Nebraska (4-2), which made 57 per cent (34 for 60) of its shots.

Any momentum Marist (0-5) had after hanging with No. 23 West Virginia Thursday before falling 84-78, evaporated early on as the Red Foxes fell behind by 12 points seven minutes in.

Aleksandar Dozic topped Marist with nine points.