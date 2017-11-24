Laster, Kirk score 20; Ohio beats Mount St. Mary's, 96-77

ATHENS, Ohio — Mike Laster and Teyvion Kirk each scored 20 points and Ohio cruised past Mount St. Mary's, 96-77 in a nonconference game Friday night.

The Bobcats won one of three games at the Charleston Classic, losing to Clemson and Dayton before battling back from an 18-point deficit to beat Indiana State in quadruple overtime to take seventh place.

Jordan Dartis drilled a 3-pointer to push the Ohio lead to double digits, 25-13 with 11:17 left in the first half and the Bobcats held a 13-point advantage at intermission.

Both teams shot well from the field. Ohio hit 39 of 71 shots from the field (54.9 per cent), including 9 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Mountaineers hit 50 per cent of their shots from the floor (31 of 62) and knocked down 11 of 32 attempts from deep.