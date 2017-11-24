UT Arlington uses big run to beat Western Carolina 89-65

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Johnny Hamilton set career highs with 30 points and 15 rebounds and powered a late run as UT Arlington pulled away with 19 straight points for an 89-65 win over Western Carolina on Friday night.

Hamilton scored 21 for the Mavericks (3-1) during a 26-4 run that was capped with 19 straight to turn a four-point lead into an 86-60 edge with 1:19 left.

UT Arlington had double-digit leads in the first half but allowed the Catamounts to cut the margin to 50-49 early in the second.

Davion Turner and Nathan Hawkins added 11 points and Kevin Hervey scored 10 for the Mavericks, who shot 33 of 60 (55 per cent).