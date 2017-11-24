Wilkins career-best 19 helps Virginia win Preseason NIT

"We knew they was a little undersized," Virginia reserve guard Nigel Johnson said. "Isaiah had a mismatch the whole game."

The highlights Wilkins provided occurred on a night when leading scorer Kyle Guy struggled to get into a flow. He finished with five points on 2-of-8 shooting and also committed four turnovers.

Rhode Island (3-2) was unable to follow up its rousing Thursday win over Seton Hall. Andre Berry led the Rams with 12 points while Jarvis Garrett and Jared Terrell added 11 apiece.

Terrell was unable to follow up his 32-point night against Seton Hall and shot just 4 of 11, including 2 of 7 after halftime when Rhode Island was outscored 40-28.

"We came here to win the championship," Rhode Island Danny Hurley said. "In our minds, we failed that way, but (we feel good) about yesterday's win and hopefully we will learn from tonight's experience of playing against a high-level team."

Virginia appeared headed for a double-digit lead at times in the first half but settled for a 30-27 halftime lead. The Cavaliers held the Rams without a basket for over 3-1/2 minutes and held a 28-19 edge on a basket by Jack Salt with 2:34 left.

Rhode Island finished the half with an 8-2 run capped by an open corner 3 from Garrett with 30 seconds left that forced Virginia to use a 30-second timeout.

Virginia began the second half sluggishly, falling behind in the opening minutes but Hall snapped a 35-35 tie with a 3-pointer at the 15:35 mark and a little over four minutes later, the Cavaliers held a 47-37 lead on open corner 3 by Guy.

The Cavaliers never led by less than eight points the rest of the way and held a double-digit edge over the final 7:25.

BIG PICTURE:

Rhode Island: It was a difficult night for leading scorer Jared Terrell, who came into the game averaging 21.8 points per game on 52.6 per cent shooting. He never hit his stride like he did Thursday with a 32-point showing against No. 20 Seton Hall. Terrell reached double digits for the fourth straight game but his final line was similar to his six-point night against UNC-Ashville on Nov. 10. At one point, things became so frustrating for Terrell he showed his disappointment by getting called for a technical foul with 9:27 left in the second half by yelling "Come on!"

Terrell's quiet night was magnified by the fact that Rhode Island was missing Cyril Langevine (groin) and E.J. Matthews (broken wrist.)

Virginia: Virginia's 93 points in this week's poll made it the last team out of the top 25 but that may change Monday, especially if No. 25 Alabama loses to No. 14 Minnesota. Regardless of how much consideration they get, the Cavaliers appear to have another stout defence. The Cavaliers have never ranked lower than 54th defensively in 10 seasons under coach Tony Bennett and are allowing 52.3 points per game.

UP NEXT:

Rhode Island: Hosts Brown on Tuesday.

Virginia: Hosts Wisconsin on Monday.

By Larry Fleisher, The Associated Press