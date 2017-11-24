Boyle scores emotional goal, Devils beat Canucks 3-2

The Devils had a 10-9 shot advantage in the opening period that lacked quality scoring chances for both sides. Each team had a good opportunity late in the period. Jacob Markstrom denied Blake Coleman's drive from the right wing to keep the Devils off the scoreboard, then Schneider squeezed the pads tightly to stop Christopher Tanev's wrister from the slot.

Hall opened the scoring at 2:15 of the second period, ripping a shot from the bottom of the left circle over Markstrom's shoulder.

Daniel Sedin knotted the game at 5:36, setting the stage for Boyle's power-play goal.

Severson cleaned up the rebound after Hall hit the post to put New Jersey ahead 3-1.

In the third, the Canucks provided some late suspense as Horvat, set up by Daniel Sedin, got a power-play scorer at 10:37.

"Sometimes you don't have your legs and you have to find a way to survive, and I thought we did and slowly worked our way back into the game," Daniel Sedin said. "That happens to a lot of teams on the road. It could have gone either way."

The Devils held the Canucks at bay, preserving the win and the night for Boyle and the fans cheering his dramatic goal.

"It says a lot about the fans here in this particular city," Boyle said. "I've felt the love in other cities, but the way they've embraced me here, the fans have reached out. I saw the all the signs. It's a very special feeling."

NOTES: The Devils donned lavender jerseys with "Boyle Strong 11" patches for the warmup skate. Boyle took part in the ceremonial faceoff, where he was joined by his family. ... Canucks D Eric Gudbranson suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday against the Penguins and did not dress against the Devils. . With the two points, Daniel Sedin is only two away from 1,000 for his career.

UP NEXT:

Canucks: At New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon

Devils: At Detroit on Saturday

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Mike Farrell, The Associated Press