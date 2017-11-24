Valpo beats Kent State 77-67 for 6th straight victory

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tevonn Walker scored 19 points, Bakari Evelyn had 13 points and seven assists, and Valparaiso beat Kent State 77-67 on Friday night for its sixth straight win.

Valpo is off to its best start since the 1966-67 squad won seven in a row. The Crusaders play UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

Derrik Smits gave Valpo a seven-point lead with 4:26 remaining in the game. Akiean Frederick answered for Kent State at the other end but the Golden Flashes didn't make another field goal in the game.

Joe Burton made a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to extend Valpo's lead to 71-67 and Evelyn made four free throws.