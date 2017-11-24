Mats Zuccarello scores in OT, Rangers edge Red Wings 2-1

Tatar opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 4:05 of the third.

Kreider tied it at 10:17 when he knocked a rebound past Howard.

Tatar's seventh goal of the season came with two seconds left on a tripping penalty to Michael Grabner. Tatar ripped the puck past Lundqvist, with assists to Niklas Kronwall and Henrik Zetterberg.

Kreider's tying goal, his eighth of the season, was assisted by Pavel Buchnevich and Skjei.

Kreider's line with Buchnevich and centre Mika Zibanejad has a combined 16 goals and 16 assists over the last 12 games.

Tatar's tally came after two-plus scintillating periods in which both goaltenders each made a number of acrobatic saves.

Lundqvist made 17 saves in the opening period, plus a sprawling game-saver against Dylan Larkin at 11:58 of the third.

"I'm trying to be on my toes right now," added the 35-year-old Lundqvist, who improved to 11-6-2 on the season. "I'm aggressive but still patient. Right now I'm in a nice flow where I don't overthink things."

The Red Wings dominated the first, outshooting the Rangers 17-6. New York also had to withstand two short-handed situations, penalties to former Red Wings defenceman Brendan Smith. He was sent to Rangers last season at the trade deadline.

NOTES: Nine of the last 10 games between New York and Detroit have been decided by one goal. In addition, 13 of the last 15 games and 17 of the last 21 meetings between the two teams have been decided by the same slim margin. ... Red Wings defenceman Trevor Daley left the game after colliding with Rangers forward Paul Carey at centre ice with 7:55 left in the first period. ... Rangers forward Boo Nieves suffered a lower-body injury and left the game after several shifts early in the second period. ... Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh missed his second straight game because of an abdominal strain. ... The Rangers scratched centre David Desharnais ... Detroit scratched forwards David Booth, Luke Witkowski and Martin Frk. ... The teams meet in Detroit on Dec. 29 and again in New York on Feb. 25, when Rangers will honour Hall of Fame centre Jean Ratelle and retire his No. 19.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host New Jersey on Saturday night.

Rangers: Host Vancouver on Sunday night.

