Mitchell new NCAA leader in 3s as Ohio St routs FGCU 104-62

LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Mitchell never thinks about records. Even she admitted her play Friday night was a signature accolade in her career at Ohio State.

Mitchell scored 34 points and became the NCAA all-time leader for 3-pointers made as No. 9 Ohio State routed Florida Gulf Coast 104-62 in the Play4Kay Shootout. Mitchell hit six of her seven 3-pointers in the first half, moving past former UConn player Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis for most all-time in NCAA history. The Buckeyes guard connected on her fifth one of the game with 6:41 left in the second quarter to move into first on the list. It was the 399th of her career.

"When it comes to setting the bar high for yourself, things you don't even know that's coming, happen," Mitchell said. "All I can say is I guess I'm happy about it."

The Buckeyes (6-1) dominated the Eagles (6-1) from the opening tip. Mitchell hit three 3-pointers as part of a 26-3 run to end the first quarter and Ohio State lead 32-9.

"Ohio State just blitzed us early to start the game," FGCU head coach Karl Smesko said. "They just put us in a hole in the first quarter that kind of shocked us and we didn't show very good composure until like midway through the second quarter, and Ohio State is capable of that."

Rosemarie Julien and Taylor Gradinjan scored 15 points each to lead the Eagles.

Linnae Harper added 17 for the Buckeyes and grabbed six rebounds that tied the team high.

Rebounding has been an emphasis for Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff. Whatever his message has been has turned into two dominant performances on the glass the last two games. The Buckeyes outrebounded the Eagles 47-29.

"We really emphasized that this past week and so our effort was really good on the glass," McGuff said. "We have good personnel to rebound, but sometimes we were a little lackadaisical in that area. But we weren't tonight."

