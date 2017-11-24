Schroder scores 26, Hawks beat Knicks 116-104

"Just make the extra effort," Lee said. "Compete, box out, rotate, help each other out. If we do those things and take away those open 3-point shots and roads to the basket and get some of those loose balls, we win this game."

New York struggled all night to contain Schroder, who easily weaved through the lane and around the baseline to keep the Hawks' passing game fluid. The fourth-year point guard finished with eight assists, and often whipped the ball around to set up assists.

"Schroder does a great job coming off those pick-and-rolls," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "And he's got a lot of hesitation and he's able to find their bigs. Other times, when we did help out properly and stop him, he made great passes."

Tim Hardaway Jr., in his first game back at Philips Arena since leaving Atlanta as a free agent last summer, scored 22 points.

Dewayne Dedmon had 16 points and Taurean Prince and John Collins each scored 13 for the Hawks.

Dedmon, at 7-foot is just three inches shorter than Porzingis, so the Atlanta centre had no trouble getting physical inside. Porzingis got frustrated in the fourth, drawing a technical foul immediately after Bazemore fed Dedmon for a reverse layup that made it 102-95.

"That good start that we had in the game was actually a curse to us," Porzingis said. "We were feeling good on offence, but our defence wasn't there. We relaxed a little bit. The shots weren't falling anymore."

TIP-INS

Knicks: C Enes Kanter woke up with back spasms Friday and didn't play. Kanter, who averages 13.6 points and a team-high 10.2 rebounds, had started in all 17 of New York's games. Kyle O'Quinn started in Kanter's spot and had two points and six rebounds in 23 minutes. ... The Hawks showed a brief video tribute to Hardaway, who played the last two seasons with Atlanta, during a first-quarter timeout. Most of the resulting cheers came from several thousand Knicks fans in the building.

Hawks: F Tyler Cavanaugh is proving worthy of extra minutes in a reserve role. The rookie from George Washington had eight points in 12 minutes. His putback against Willy Hernangomez put the Hawks up 93-89 in the fourth and then he added a left corner 3 to make it 98-89.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Houston on Saturday.

Hawks: Host Toronto on Saturday.

