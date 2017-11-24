Hutchinson helps Moose extend win streak

Sports 10:18 PM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michael Hutchinson made 37 saves as the Manitoba Moose won their fifth game in a row with a 3-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Patrice Cormier, Mason Appleton and JC Lipon supplied the offence for the Moose (13-5-2), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Brendan Lemieux chipped in with two assists.

Turner Elson scored for the Griffins (8-9-2), who are on a three-game slide.

Jared Coreau stopped 27-of-30 shots in a losing cause.

Manitoba went 1 for 6 on the power play while Grand Rapids failed to score on eight chances with the man advantage.

By The Canadian Press

Hutchinson helps Moose extend win streak

Sports 10:18 PM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michael Hutchinson made 37 saves as the Manitoba Moose won their fifth game in a row with a 3-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Patrice Cormier, Mason Appleton and JC Lipon supplied the offence for the Moose (13-5-2), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Brendan Lemieux chipped in with two assists.

Turner Elson scored for the Griffins (8-9-2), who are on a three-game slide.

Jared Coreau stopped 27-of-30 shots in a losing cause.

Manitoba went 1 for 6 on the power play while Grand Rapids failed to score on eight chances with the man advantage.

By The Canadian Press

Hutchinson helps Moose extend win streak

Sports 10:18 PM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michael Hutchinson made 37 saves as the Manitoba Moose won their fifth game in a row with a 3-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Patrice Cormier, Mason Appleton and JC Lipon supplied the offence for the Moose (13-5-2), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Brendan Lemieux chipped in with two assists.

Turner Elson scored for the Griffins (8-9-2), who are on a three-game slide.

Jared Coreau stopped 27-of-30 shots in a losing cause.

Manitoba went 1 for 6 on the power play while Grand Rapids failed to score on eight chances with the man advantage.

By The Canadian Press