Florida State remains unbeaten, routing The Citadel 113-78

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Terance Mann and Braian Angola each scored 21 points and Florida State extended its home winning streak to 24 with a 113-78 victory over The Citadel on Friday.

The Seminoles (5-0) scored the first 12 points, including the first eight by Mann, and were leading 18-2 less than five minutes into the game. They would lead by as many as 41 (103-62) with 6:19 remaining.

Redshirt freshman Mfiondu Kabengale had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the first double-double of his career. Phil Cofer scored 15 and PJ Savoy added 14, including four 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs (2-3), who led the nation in scoring offence last season, shot a season-worst 33.3 per cent from the field (26 of 78). Matt Frierson led The Citadel with 18 points and Tariq Simmons added 17.