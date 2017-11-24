Top 25 Capsules

___

No. 5 Villanova 64, Northern Iowa 50

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 18 points and Villanova pulled away in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Jalen Brunson added 16 points and was named the tournament's most valuable player for Villanova (6-0), which led most of the way then used an 8-0 run in the final 4 minutes to turn away the Panthers.

It marked Villanova's 17th straight win in a November tournament and marked the Wildcats' fifth straight year with a championship, including the 2013 Atlantis title.

Juwan McCloud scored 13 points to lead the Panthers (5-2), who made just 6 of 23 3-pointers and didn't get to the free-throw line.

___

No. 9 North Carolina 87, Arkansas 68

Luke Maye had career-highs with 28 points and 16 rebounds and Kenny Williams had 16 of his 19 points in the second half for North Carolina in the semifinals of the PK80 Invitational.

The Tar Heels (5-0) were smothering on the defensive end, holding the Razorbacks under 80 points for the first time this season. The Razorbacks shot just 32 per cent in the first half and were dominated on the boards getting outrebounded 46-30.

Maye made 11 of 16 shots and 11 of his rebounds came at the defensive end.

Jaylen Barford led Arkansas (4-1) with 21 points.

___

No. 14 Minnesota 69, Massachusetts 51

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Murphy scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to spark Minnesota in the Barclays Center Classic.

Amir Coffey added nine points for the Golden Gophers (6-0). Luwane Pipkins led the Minutemen (3-2) with 18.

The Golden Gophers never trailed in winning their sixth straight game.

___

Arizona St. 102, No. 15 Xavier 86

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tra Holder scored a career-high 40 points to lead Arizona State in the championship game of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Holder scored 23 of his 40 points in the second half for Arizona State (6-0), which shot 55.9 per cent from the field. The 6-foot-1 senior guard finished 14-of-22 shooting from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and added four rebounds and four assists. He was named the tournament's MVP.

J.P. Macura led Xavier (5-1) with 23 points.

___

No. 19 Louisville 84, Saint Francis (Pa.) 72

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ray Spalding had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds before leaving midway through the second half with an injury for Louisville held off Saint Francis 84-72 on Friday night.

Spalding's layup provided a 66-44 lead with 12:38 remaining, but the junior forward went to the locker room several minutes later with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Saint Francis took advantage of his absence with a 23-10 run over 8:09 to get within 74-66, but Jordan Nwora and Deng Adel each answered with five points while Anas Mahmoud made consecutive blocks during one sequence to help the Cardinals (4-0) pull away.

Keith Braxton had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Flash (2-3).

___

Washington St. 84, No. 21 Saint Mary's 79

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Malachi Flynn scored 26 points and Washington State held off Saint Mary's to reach the title game of the Wooden Legacy.

The Cougars put the Gaels (5-1) in a 16-point hole, and then stayed cool when Saint Mary's got within three on a 3-pointer by Jordan Ford with 47 seconds left.

Robert Franks and Jeff Pollard made layups to preserve the win for the Cougars (5-0), who shot 62 per cent in the second half.

Emmett Naar scored 17 points for Saint Mary's.

___

No. 23 West Virginia 83, UCF 45

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — James Bolden scored 17 points and Jevon Carter had 16 for West Virginia in a semifinal at the Advocare Invitational.

The Mountaineers (5-1) used stellar defence to take a 43-20 lead at halftime. West Virginia held UCF to 19 per cent shooting (4 for 21) and scored 17 points off the Knights' 17 turnovers.

Seven-foot-6 centre Tacko Fall had 11 points and eight rebounds for Central Florida (4-1).

___

No. 25 Alabama 71, BYU 59

NEW YORK (AP) — John Petty scored 16 points to lead Alabama in the Barclays Center Classic.

Dazon Ingram added 15 points for Alabama (5-0). off to its best start since 2012-13, when they began 6-0.

Yoeli Childs had 21 points for BYU (3-2), which lost for the second time in three gams.

By The Associated Press