Finke, Jordan spark Illinois past NC Central 86-73

Despite the win, Underwood and his players weren't thrilled with the team's performance, with Wake Forest and Northwestern waiting in the wings.

"Part of my responsibility is to get the players ready mentally, and I let them down," Underwood said. "We need to step it up before we play the upcoming games on the road. Still, I'm looking forward to the big boy games."

Jordan agreed.

"Tonight, it was poor execution and missed assignments," the junior guard said. "We need to practice hard this week and turn that around, especially with the Power 5 games we have coming up."

BIG PICTURE: Finke and Jordan were deadly from beyond the 3-point line in the second half. Finke went 5 of 11 from 3, but sank three in the early minutes of the second half that seemed to fire up the Illini's offence. Jordan went 4 of 5 from downtown, with three of them coming during the opening seven minutes of the final half.

TURNING POINT: Jordan hit a three-pointer less than a minute into the second half, which opened the floodgates for Illinois. He and Finke traded baskets for the next three minutes as the Illini went on an 8-0 run, which proved too much for the Eagles.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Finke alternated 3-pointers with two majestic dunks that brought the crowd to its feet.

UP NEXT:

NCCU plays Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at home.

Illinois hits the road and will meet Wake Forest on Tuesday.

By Terry Towery, The Associated Press