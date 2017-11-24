Van Riemsdyk and Leafs beat his brother and Hurricanes 5-4

"We're just going to talk about it and fix it because the players aren't happy," Babcock said. "I'm not happy, so we'll fix that."

The Hurricanes, coming off of a lacklustre performance in a 6-1 home loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, didn't have anything to show for the strong start. Andersen was that good, especially on a glove save on Victor Rask near the end of the first period.

"That first period was an onslaught," Leivo said. "They just kept coming at us."

The offence picked up for Andersen in the second period. Zach Hyman scored 52 seconds into the period and then Leivo, a fourth-line winger, added his first goal of the season. Former Carolina defenceman Ron Hainsey gave Toronto a 3-0 lead.

Andersen stopped the first 22 shots, but Derek Ryan made it 4-1 before the end of the second period.

Jordan Staal scored the first of three third-period goals for Carolina just over three minutes in. Marleau answered.

Carolina got to Andersen for two more goals, from Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin, but Andersen was able to hold off a late 6-on-5 flurry from the Hurricanes.

"Freddie was the man tonight for sure," Babcock said.

NOTES: Toronto winger James Van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist for Toronto to outdo his younger brother Trevor, a defenceman for the Hurricanes. . Hainsey scored in his first game back at PNC Arena. The veteran defenceman played parts of four seasons for the Hurricanes from 2013 through '17. . Cam Ward started in goal for Carolina for only the second time in seven games, but was pulled in the third period for regular starter Scott Darling. Ward allowed Toronto to score on four of its first 14 shots.

