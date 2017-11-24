Northwestern pulls away for an 81-50 win over Sacred Heart

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Scottie Lindsey had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, Vic Law added 15 points and Northwestern used a strong second half to pull away for an 81-50 victory over Sacred Heart on Friday night.

Derek Pardon had 11 points and six rebounds and Gavin Skelly had 10 points.

Northwestern (4-2) won comfortably despite shooting 9 of 27 on 3-pointers in the game. Bryant McIntosh (nine points) was just 1 for 5 on 3-pointers.

The Wildcats held Sacred Heart to just 19 points on 6 of 18 shooting in the second half.

Joseph Lopez had 13 points to lead the Pioneers (2-4), but was just 2 for 11 from the free-throw line. Mario Matasovic added 11 points.

After leading 43-31 at halftime, the Wildcats opened the second half with a 16-6 run for a 59-37 advantage with 14 minutes to go. The closest Sacred Heart could get after that was 18.

THE BIG PICTURE

Sacred Heart: The Pioneers entered having won two straight — a 69-68 overtime win against Maine and an 84-60 win against Division III Mitchell — but the step up in class was too much to overcome. They managed to shoot 50 per cent in the first half, but Northwestern's size advantage became more of a factor in the second.

Northwestern: After dropping two of the previous three games — including an 85-49 blowout loss to Texas Tech — this was a chance for the Wildcats to work on some issues before the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the start of Big Ten play next week. The second half defence was the biggest plus of the performance.

