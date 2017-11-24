Utah routs Eastern Washington 85-69

SALT LAKE CITY — Coming off a bad game in Las Vegas, David Collette did everything in his power to prevent a repeat performance.

Collette only played 18 minutes for Utah on Friday night, but he dominated every second he was on the floor. The senior forward scored a season-high 24 points on 11-of-12 shooting to help the Utes sprint away for an 85-69 victory over Eastern Washington.

Collette totalled just nine points in an 85-58 loss to UNLV on Wednesday.

"I needed to come back and get that last game out my system and have a great game this time," Collette said.

Sedrick Barefield added 12 points and Donnie Tillman chipped in 10 for the Utes. Utah (5-1) has not lost to a Big Sky opponent since the 2012-13 season.

Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 17 points, while Jacob Davison added 15 to lead the Eagles. Eastern Washington (3-4) is in the midst of 10 straight road games to open the season. The Eagles make their home debut against Cal State Northridge on December 17.

Eastern Washington shot just 39 per cent from the field and went 5 of 27 from 3-point range.

"I tell the guys all the time I have to put them in better positions and what happened tonight was that we had open looks, but we have to get some touches inside and better looks," Eastern Washington first-year coach Shantay Legans said. "We have to do a better job of finding those guys and being better prepared to go against teams like this."

It didn't take Collette much time to find a rhythm. The senior forward totalled 18 points before halftime while going 8 of 9 from the field. His previous season high was 17 points against Missouri and he posted his highest single-game point total since transferring to Utah from Utah State.

With Collette doing damage around the basket, Utah had no trouble pulling away early from Eastern Washington. The Eagles initially took a 4-2 lead on a a jumper from Bliznyuk and then tied it at 11-11 on two free throws from Bliznyuk. That's as close as Eastern Washington would get.