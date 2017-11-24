QMJHL Roundup: Titan down Screaming Eagles

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 TIGRES 5 (OT)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Xavier Simoneau had the winner in overtime and added three assists to lift Drummondville over the Tigres.

Pavel Koltygin, Brandon Skubel, Cedric Desruisseaux, Gregory Kreutzer and Robert Lynch supplied the rest of the offence for the Voltigeurs (16-7-2).

Pascal Laberge, Alexandre Grise, James Phelan, Jerome Gravel and Ivan Kosorenkov scored for Victoriaville (11-11-3). Chase Harwell tacked on three helpers.

Olivier Rodrigue turned aside 36 shots for the win in net as Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 18 saves in defeat.

---

ARMADA 5 DRAKKAR 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet scored two goals and an assist as the Armada got past Baie-Comeau.

Pascal Corbeil, Mathieu Boissonneault and Thomas Ethier rounded out the attack for Blainville-Boisbriand (17-4-2). Francis Leclerc combined with Emile Samson for 21 saves.

D'Artagnan Joly struck twice for the Drakkar (11-11-2) with Christopher Merisier-Ortiz adding the other. Antoine Samuel kicked out 34 shots in defeat.

---

OCEANIC 3 SAGUENEENS 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Dominic Cormier and Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored in the third period as the Oceanic rallied past Chicoutimi.

Dmitry Zavgorodniy had the other for Rimouski (14-6-4) and Colten Ellis made 17 saves.

Vladislav Kotkov and Kelly Klima found the back of the net for the Sagueneens (9-13-2). Alexis Shank kicked out 32 shots in the loss.

---

FOREURS 5 CATARACTES 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Nicolas Ouellet had two goals and two assists while Etienne Montpetit turned aside 41 shots to lead Val-d'Or over the Cataractes.

Maxim Mizyurin, Simon Lafrance and Mathieu Nadeau also chipped in for the Foreurs (13-11-1).

Simon Benoit scored twice for Shawinigan (8-17-1) and Gabriel Denis had the other. Lucas Fitzpatrick turned aside 15 shots.

---

By The Canadian Press