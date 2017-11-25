Wisconsin snaps losing streak with 71-49 win over Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. — As the young Wisconsin Badgers experience ups and downs in the early season, Brad Davison continues to play beyond his years.

The freshman guard scored a career-high 19 points and Ethan Happ had 14 points and eight rebounds to help Wisconsin snap a three-game losing streak with a 71-49 victory over in-state rival Milwaukee on Friday night.

"I like how we approached it," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. "Knowing these state games, having been on the other side of it and now on this side for quite awhile, I understand the importance and relevance of it for Milwaukee, for us and for the game of basketball in the state."

Davison helped the Badgers pull away by going 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from beyond the arc to score 14 points in the second half.

"I love Brad," Milwaukee coach Pat Baldwin said. "Where I was before (assistant at Northwestern), we recruited him extremely hard ... You love to have him on your team and hate to play against him."

Wisconsin struggled to start second halves in its two losses at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. Against Milwaukee, the Badgers (3-3) used an 18-4 run that spanned intermission to take a 39-25 lead on a long 3-pointer by Kobe King.

Milwaukee (4-2) would not get within single digits the rest of the way despite shooting 48.0 per cent in the second half and 45.1 per cent for the game.

"It is big every game to start each half well to set the tone," Happ said. "We try to get stops all in a row. We didn't do it in Kansas City. When teams get momentum coming out of halftime they are hard to stop."

Wisconsin used a 7-0 run to take a 28-21 lead, but Jeremiah Bell hit a jumper at the buzzer to snap a scoreless streak of 5 minutes for the Panthers.

Brevin Pritzl scored 12 points and D'Mitrik Trice added 10.