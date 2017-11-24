Wisconsin snaps losing streak with71-49 win over Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. — Brad Davison scored 19 points and Ethan Happ had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Wisconsin to a 71-49 victory over in-state rival Milwaukee on Friday night.

The Badgers (3-3) used an 18-4 run that spanned intermission to take a 39-25 lead on a long 3-pointer by Kobe King.

Milwaukee (4-2) would not get within single digits the rest of the way despite shooting 48.0 per cent in the second half and 45.1 per cent for the game.

Wisconsin used a 7-0 run to take a 28-21 lead, but Jeremiah Bell hit a jumper at the buzzer to snap a scoreless streak of 5 minutes for the Panthers.