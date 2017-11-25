Jason Day takes 3rd-round lead at the Australian Open

"I think anything in the 60s tomorrow will seal the deal," said Day. "I just need to focus on the golf course and not do anything too crazy."

Defending champion Spieth left himself a daunting task, sitting eight strokes behind Day.

Spieth bogeyed the fourth hole after three pars to open his round. He got that shot back with a birdie on the par-4 sixth, then needed putts of 12 feet and three feet to save par on the next two holes.

He hit wayward tee shots on the final three holes of the front nine, bogeying the ninth for a 1-over 36. On the back, he birdied the par-5 14th to get back to even par on the day, then added a tap-in birdie on the 18th.

When Spieth won his first Australian Open in 2014, he shot a then-course record 63 in the final round at The Australian to win by six shots.

"Yeah, that's what we need," Spieth said. "We need 8-under; that would probably be enough given the conditions for tomorrow, may not even need that much but it's going to be so difficult tomorrow that I'll go out and try and get under par early and just see what the golf course gets to."

Spieth said six strokes was the largest deficit he'd made up in the final round of a tournament as a professional.

"So, if there's any place to come from way behind, it's here, from where I've seen," he said. "Tomorrow's going to be a grind for the leaders, going off even later. If I can sneak a few breaks in, get a couple of long putts to go or chip in or something like that. I'm going to have to have some magic."

NOTES: The round of the day belonged to Takumi Kanaya, a 19-year-old Japanese amateur, who had six birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a 65. Kanaya, who was in the third group of the day on Saturday morning, is tied for eighth, six behind Day ... Veteran Australian Craig Parry shot 70 and is seven strokes behind, tied for 13th. The 51-year-old Parry won the Australian Open in 2007, also at The Australian.

By Dennis Passa, The Associated Press