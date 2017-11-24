Davis, Cousins lead Pelicans' rout of Suns

PHOENIX — Anthony Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds, DeMarcus Cousins added 19 points and 10 boards and the New Orleans Pelicans routed the Phoenix Suns '115-91 on Friday night.

Davis and Cousins sat out the fourth quarter, watching from the bench long after the outcome had been decided in the Pelicans' most one-sided victory of the season.

New Orleans, coming off consecutive home victories over Oklahoma City and San Antonio, won its third straight with ease.

Phoenix never mounted any threat after the opening minutes. The Pelicans led by a dozen after one quarter and 30 at the half.