Jackson has 23 and Ohio State beats Stanford 79-71

PORTLAND, Ore. — C.J. Jackson had 23 points while Keita Bates-Diop added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Ohio State beat Stanford 79-71 on Friday night in the Phil Knight Invitational.

The Buckeyes (5-1) will play Sunday against Butler, which beat Portland State 71-69 earlier on Friday. Buckeyes first-year coach Chris Holtmann spent three seasons at Butler, taking the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16 last season, before going to Columbus.

Daejon Davis had 15 points and Reid Travis had 14 points before both fouled out for Stanford (3-4), which led by as many as 10 points in the first half but trailed by as many as 10 in the second.

Stanford closed within 63-57 on Travis' layup with 3:54 left, but it was as close as the Cardinal could get until Oscar Da Silva's jumper made it 70-65 with 46 seconds to go. Ultimately they couldn't catch the Buckeyes.