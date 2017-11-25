Fischer scores in overtime, Coyotes beat Kings 3-2

The Kings tied it at 1 nearly three minutes into the second, when Kopitar pushed a pass from Martin Gaborik in the right circle past Wedgewood from just inside the left hash marks. Kopitar's goal was his 10th of the season and first in four games.

"We try to put an emphasis on having a high guy there, have a good cycle and having everyone on the same page and I think we did that quite a bit tonight," Gaborik said. "We couldn't got a lot of opportunity tonight, in those areas were pretty good."

Perlini made it 2-1 at with 2:10 left in the period, taking Goligoski's shot from the point and redirecting it from the low slot for his third goal in as many games.

Lewis pulled the Kings even at 2-2 with 17:08 remaining. Scott Wedgewood made an initial skate save on a short shot but couldn't control the puck. Andy Andreoff chipped repeatedly at the loose puck, which finally slid untended in the crease behind Wedgewood's right pad before Lewis shoved it the final few inches.

"They got it back in the third period and gave us a chance," Kings coach John Stevens said. "We obviously got a point there but we would like to get two out of the situation."

NOTES: Lewis has three goals in his past four games. ... Ekman-Larsson has five points in his past four games and 10 in his last 11 against Los Angeles. ... Coyotes C Derek Steppan notched an assist on Ekman-Larsson's goal to extend his point streak to five games. ... Gaborik was making his season debut after missing Los Angeles' first 22 games with a knee injury. ... The Coyotes were without starting goaltender Antti Raanta, who left Tuesday's game with an upper-body injury after colliding with a San Jose player in the crease. Raanta likely will also miss Saturday's home game against Las Vegas. Arizona called up G Marek Langhamer from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

UP NEXT:

Kings: Host Anaheim on Saturday night.

Arizona: Host Vegas on Saturday night.

By Jonathan Dalton, The Associated Press