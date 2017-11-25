Friday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 4 Anaheim 1
New Jersey 3 Vancouver 2
Columbus 5 Ottawa 2
Buffalo 3 Edmonton 1
Toronto 5 Carolina 4
Dallas 6 Calgary 4
Boston 4 Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Islanders 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)
Minnesota 3 Colorado 2 (SO)
Washington 3 Tampa Bay 1
Vegas 5 San Jose 4 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 2 Detroit 1 (OT)
Nashville 2 St. Louis 0
Arizona 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)
---
AHL
Texas 4 Cleveland 1
Bridgeport 7 Hartford 3
Syracuse 4 WB/Scranton 2
Manitoba 3 Grand Rapids 1
Lehigh Valley 6 Springfield 3
Rochester 10 Binghamton 3
Utica 3 Laval 2
Milwaukee 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Iowa 2 Rockford 1 (OT)
Tucson 3 Stockton 2
Bakersfield 4 San Diego 1
Ontario 3 San Jose 0
---
NBA
Indiana 107 Toronto 104
Portland 127 Brooklyn 125
Atlanta 116 New York 104
Boston 118 Orlando 103
Cleveland 100 Charlotte 99
Detroit 99 Oklahoma City 98
Miami 109 Minnesota 97
Denver 104 Memphis 92
New Orleans 115 Phoenix 91
Golden State 143 Chicago 94
---
