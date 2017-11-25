Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead short-handed Warriors

Scurrying back on defence, Bell made a pretty block from behind against a driving Denzel Valentine midway through the third and finished with six blocked shots in 26 minutes.

Jerian Grant scored 21 points off the bench, Lauri Markkanen scored 14, and Valentine added 10 in the Bulls' fourth straight defeat and ninth in 10 as Chicago concluded a winless four-game road swing out West.

"They were getting whatever they wanted," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "You have to find a way to fight through that. If we don't learn that soon, we're going to keep getting our (butts) kicked."

Pachulia stole the ball from Lopez and drove to the basket as Lopez took him down with 4:25 remaining in the third and Pachulia hit his head on the padded base of the basket. The play went to official review and Lopez received a Flagrant 1 foul.

Both teams shot 54 per cent in the first quarter, but the Bulls were outscored 45-21 in the second quarter as they went 8 for 25 from the floor.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago is 2-10 in November. ... The Bulls last won at Oracle Arena 113-111 in overtime on Jan. 27, 2015, snapping Golden State's 19-game home winning streak.

Warriors: Kerr plans to rest Green from time to time as he sees fit, and had made the decision about a week ago — then briefly reconsidered with Durant sidelined before sticking with the plan. "It's something I'm going to do periodically during the year. Last year during The Finals I thought there were games where Draymond, we were almost piecing him together," Kerr said. "Because of how hard he plays and because the nature of his game we just need to give him a rest once in a while. I planned this one a week ago." ... Bell played his most minutes, topping his previous best of 12. ... Golden State is 5-0 after losses this season. ... The Warriors are 8-2 against the Eastern Conference, 6-1 at home. ... Two-way G Quinn Cook was back with Golden State from the G League and got a nice look in the blowout.

DURANT UPDATE

After the Warriors took Thursday off following the road trip, Kerr was called into the training room Friday morning with the update about Durant's status.

"He had some soreness in his ankle significant enough to keep him out," Kerr said.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Miami on Sunday.

Warriors: Host New Orleans looking for a ninth straight victory in the series and 10th in a row at home.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press