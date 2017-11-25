India reaches 97-1 at lunch on day 2

NAGPUR, India — Murali Vijay scored his 16th test half-century as India reached 97-1 at lunch on day two of the second match against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Saturday.

At the break, Vijay was unbeaten on 56 runs while Cheteshwar Pujara was 33 not out, with the hosts trailing Sri Lanka on the first innings by 108 runs.

Resuming at 11-1, the two batsmen were watchful initially. The first hour yielding only 32 runs before the scoring rate picked up, with India passing 50 in the 27th over.

Vijay and Pujara put on 90 runs for the second wicket, with Vijay reaching a responsible half-century off 112 balls, including six fours.