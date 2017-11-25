Reese sparks late run, leads Canisius over Texas State 68-62

Sports 01:54 AM

STOCKTON, Calif. — Isaiah Reese scored seven of his 16 points during a 12-0 fourth-quarter run and Canisius turned back Texas State 68-62 at the Men Against Breast Cancer Showcase.

Reese took over with the Golden Griffins (2-3) trailing by two. The sophomore guard hit a jumper to knot the score at 50, turned a steal into a three-point play by Jermaine Crumpton, and added a 3-pointer and two free throws to put Canisius up 60-50 with 4:53 left in the game. Marlin Davis' three-point play cut the Bobcats' deficit to 64-60, but Takal Molson had a layup and two free throws to preserve the victory.

Crumpton finished with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists for Canisius, while Selvedin Planincic delivered 10 points, on 4-of-4 shooting, and five rebounds.

Nijal Pearson topped the Bobcats (2-3) with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Canisius shot 50 per cent (25 of 50) from the floor and forced 18 turnovers.

By The Associated Press

